Tractor crash claims a life in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

After initially calling it a crime scene, the Marion County Sheriff's Office later clarified that a tractor crash was to blame for a death in Taylor, Missouri, Sunday night.

Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said his office responded to 574 County Road 315 just after 6 p.m. Sunday. 

Marion County Coroner Richard Jones confirmed Ralph Griesbaum, 58, of Taylor, Missouri, died in the crash.

Jones said Griesbaum was working close to a ditch when the tractor slipped and rolled over on top of him.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and EMS crews also responded to the scene. 

