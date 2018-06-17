Tractor crash claims a life in Marion County

After initially calling it a crime scene, the Marion County Sheriff's Office later clarified that a tractor crash was to blame for a death in Taylor, Missouri, Sunday night.

Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said his office responded to 574 County Road 315 just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Marion County Coroner Richard Jones confirmed Ralph Griesbaum, 58, of Taylor, Missouri, died in the crash.

Jones said Griesbaum was working close to a ditch when the tractor slipped and rolled over on top of him.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and EMS crews also responded to the scene.