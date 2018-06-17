Father stabs son at Quincy residence

Quincy police said a father stabbed his son Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to 1709 Sycamore St. in reference to a disturbance involving a knife.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with three people who from preliminary investigation at the residence.

In a news release, police said the son was located on scene and had a puncture wound to the upper shoulder/chest area and a laceration to the forehead.

He was transported to Blessing Hospital by Adams County Ambulance and treated for non-life threatening injury.

Officers determined 62-year-old Jay D Schroder was the suspect who caused injury to his son.

Officers recovered a knife that was alleged to be used in the incident.

Schroder was placed in Adams County Jail.