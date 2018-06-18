Quincy dad who stabbed son on Fathers Day makes first court appearance

The Fort Madison Police Department has reported two vehicle thefts in Fort Madison.More >>
The Adams County Sheriffs Office is requesting assistance in identifying two individuals.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department has reported the arrest of four Hannibal residents on drug related charges.More >>
An Urbana, Illinois man is facing charges after authorities say he burglarized the same machine shed twice.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported a Fort Madison man was arrested Monday for vehicle theft.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department has reported the arrest of five residents on various drug-related charges.More >>
The Quincy man accused of stabbing his son outside his home on Fathers Day made his first court appearance Monday.More >>
Fort Madison Mayor Randolph reported Friday that Ward 3 City Council Member Travis Seidel has resigned from his position on the City Council effective immediately.More >>
Two Hannibal men were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges Thursday.More >>
A man has died as a result of a stabbing on June 7 at 910 North 3rd in Quincy.More >>
