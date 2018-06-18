Popular Hannibal intersection set to close

The intersection of Stardust Drive and Pirate Pride Drive will closed to left and right turns for drivings starting around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

MoDOT crews will be expanding the area for traffic traffic flow, sidewalk and curb and gutter improvements. This phase is a part of the ongoing U.S. Route 61/ McMasters Avenue project.

The left turn at Stardust Drive leads to the Huck Finn Shopping Center and the right turn leads to Hannibal School District buildings. Drivers looking to enter the shopping center can driver to the next available left turn located on U.S. 61 near the restaurant Arby's.

MoDOT Assistant Engineer Kevin James tells WGEM, the progress for the entire project has been going well thanks to weather and crews working hard.

The closure of Stardust and Pirate Pride Drive is expected to continue through August 6.

