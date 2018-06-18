Missouri Gov. Parson appoints new lieutenant governor

Most of the Tri-States is still abnormally dry and parts are suffering from a moderate to severe drought.More >>
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported that a St Charles, Missouri, man was hit by a vehicle in Ralls County.More >>
The House of Representatives narrowly approved a massive, five-year farm bill Thursday, a little more than a month after conservatives helped tank the bill out of frustration over a separate fight on immigration.More >>
The Adams County Sheriffs Office is requesting assistance in identifying two individuals.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department has reported the arrest of four Hannibal residents on drug related charges.More >>
First lady Melania Trump touched down in McAllen, Texas, Thursday making a publicly unannounced and hastily planned trip to get a first-hand look at the crisis affecting immigrant families at the US border.More >>
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.More >>
The investigation into an apartment fire late Wednesday night has been turned over to the Quincy Police Department.More >>
The Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center is hosting a free job fair Thursday aimed to help older workers, veterans, and people with disabilities.More >>
The Fort Madison Police Department has reported two vehicle thefts in Fort Madison.More >>
