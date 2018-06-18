Missouri Gov. Parson appoints new lieutenant governor - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri Gov. Parson appoints new lieutenant governor

Posted:
Mike Kehoe Mike Kehoe

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the lieutenant governor.

The move announced Monday carries some legal uncertainty because Missouri's constitution isn't clear on whether a governor has the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor. Historically, some governors have claimed the right to appoint a replacement.

Lawmakers, though, have argued that the position must remain vacant until voters have a say because the two positions are elected separately.

The lieutenant governor's office has been vacant since June 1, when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned and Parson ascended to the top spot. Both Parson and Kehoe are Republicans.

Kehoe is a businessman who has represented parts of central Missouri in the state Senate since 2011.

RELATED:
Missouri Democrats sue over Lt. Gov. appointment

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.