Removal of school speed zone signs in Quincy

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The school speed zone signs at the former Dewey Elementary School will soon be coming down. 

Dewey closed at the end of the school year after being open to kids since 1917. 

The school speed zone signs outside the building along Cherry Street, Chestnut Street and 22nd Street will now be used at the newly constructed Iles Elementary School on North 12th. 

City planners say they're mainly looking at re-using the electronic speed zone signs. 

"The regular signs, like the reflective signs, unless they're newer they probably have faded and probably aren't reusable," said Quincy Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte. "We have to replace signs every once and a while due to fading."

Re-using the signs from Dewey is expected to save the city money. Jeffrey Conte says electronic speed zone signs cost about $3,500 a piece. 

No word yet on when the new school zone signs will go up or what the city is planning on doing with the school zone signs in front of the old Ellington Elementary building.

