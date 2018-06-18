Local West Point graduate honored

Lucie says he feels honored with the recognition.

22-year-old Jack Lucie grew up on a farm in Basco, Illinois and graduated from West Point last month.

The flag was from the office of Congressman Darin LaHood.

Lucie was presented with a flag flown over the nation's Capitol.

A local West Point graduate received a special gift from Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore.

22-year-old Jack Lucie grew up on a farm in Basco, Illinois and graduated from West Point last month.

Before Monday night's city council meeting, Lucie was presented with a flag flown over the nation's capitol.

The flag was from the office of Congressman Darin LaHood.

Lucie says he feels honored with the recognition.

"I'm happy that my family is here to see me do this," said Lucie. "Honestly, coming from such a small town and such a small high school, to me it's a really deal."

Lucie says he's planning on heading back to West Point to be a graduate assistant for the wrestling team for 6 months. After more training he will then end up in Louisiana for his first duty assignment with the Army.