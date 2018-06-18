Quincy City Council approves police union contract - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy City Council approves police union contract

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

On Monday, the Quincy City council adopted a three-year contract with the Quincy Police Department's union, sergeants and lieutenants, according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig.

In an 8-5 vote, aldermen approved the contracts with the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Local 12, calling for a 2 percent raise in the first year, a 2.5 percent raise in the second year, and a 2.75 percent raise in the third year.

