Hightower in Charge: Adam Hightower named new head baseball coach at John Wood

After three seasons of serving as an assistant coach under legendary trailblazers head coach Greg Wathen, now retired, John Wood Community College alum Adam Hightower is now the man in the spotlight after being tabbed as the school's new head baseball coach this morning on the blazers campus.

WGEM sports caught up with Hightower this evening to gain a little insight on how he plans to help the trail-blazers forge a new pathway to success in the seasons's ahead.



Hightower said, "When I came to school here I liked it so much here that I wanted to stay here and go to the university across town.

There was just something about Quincy that I was drawn to. It was a little bit like being at home away from home for me.

A smaller community, but at the same time its got the things that you need."

Hightower is currently shaping out the rest of the roster and preparing the Fall schedule and is excited to get going even with the season nearly a year away.