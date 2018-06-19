Police search results in five drug arrests in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police search results in five drug arrests in Hannibal

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
D. Cheadle, K. Mudock, J. Cheadle, T. Cheadle, M. White (L-R/T-B) D. Cheadle, K. Mudock, J. Cheadle, T. Cheadle, M. White (L-R/T-B)
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Police Department has reported the arrest of five residents on various drug-related charges.

On Monday, officers assigned to the Hannibal Police Department’s Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) executed a search warrant in the 2400 block of Chestnut Street based on an ongoing narcotics investigation.  During the search officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Five people were taken into custody. 

  • Daneva Cheadle, 18 of Hannibal for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kyle Murdock, 20 of Hannibal for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Jason Cheadle, 36 of Hannibal for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and municipal warrants.
  • Teneka Cheadle, 37 of Hannibal for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), endangering the welfare of a child, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and municipal warrants.
  • Marvin White, 33 of Hannibal for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), endangering the welfare of a child, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

White and Teneka Cheadle were taken to Marion County Jail pending formal charges from the Marion County Prosecutor.  Murdock, Daneva Cheadle and Jason Cheadle were released with summonses.   

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.