Police search results in five drug arrests in Hannibal

The Hannibal Police Department has reported the arrest of five residents on various drug-related charges.

On Monday, officers assigned to the Hannibal Police Department’s Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) executed a search warrant in the 2400 block of Chestnut Street based on an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the search officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Five people were taken into custody.

Daneva Cheadle, 18 of Hannibal for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Murdock, 20 of Hannibal for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Cheadle, 36 of Hannibal for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and municipal warrants.

Teneka Cheadle, 37 of Hannibal for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), endangering the welfare of a child, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and municipal warrants.

Marvin White, 33 of Hannibal for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), endangering the welfare of a child, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

White and Teneka Cheadle were taken to Marion County Jail pending formal charges from the Marion County Prosecutor. Murdock, Daneva Cheadle and Jason Cheadle were released with summonses.