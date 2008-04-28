Originally from St. Louis, Ben has been with WGEM since 2002. He is the Sports Director for WGEM, and anchors the 6pm and 10pm Emmy-winning weekday newscasts.

He is also the radio voice of Quincy University, and hosts two locally produced sports shows "Hawk Talk" and "The Sports Writers Show."

He anchored weekend sports at WGEM from May 2003 - April 2004 prior to his promotion to Sports Director in May 2004.

Before coming to WGEM, Ben was Sports Director for two radio stations in North Central Iowa and prior to that, he served as Associate Producer of the St. Louis Rams Radio Network during the Rams Super Bowl championship season in 1999.

He graduated from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana in 1999 with a Bachelor's degree in Communications.

Ben and his wife Kristy have been married for nearly 13 years, and are the proud parents of a son, Jack, daughter, Lilly, and son, Kaden...aka Crazy Man.

During his free time Ben enjoys everything sports including football, baseball, basketball, golf, and hockey but most importantly spending time with his wife and kids.

Feel free to contact Ben Marth with any questions concerning the topic of sports at bmarth@wgem.com.