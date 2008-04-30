Need to e-mail us? Look here! - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

General Contact Information
WGEM-TV
513 Hampshire
Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: 217-228-6600
WGEM Newsroom

V.P./General Manager
Carlos Fernandez

Director of Operations & Engineering
Jim Lawrence

News Director
Chad Mahoney

Radio Operations Manager
Greg Gawronski

Creative Services Manager
Shawn Dickerman

General Sales Manager
Ben Van Ness

National Sales Manger
Don Morehead

Chief Engineer
Brent Clingingsmith

Programming Manager
Terri Stutheit

