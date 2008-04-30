Need to e-mail us? Look here!

(NOTE: If you use a web-based system such as Gmail, Hotmail, etc., to send and receive e-mail, copy and paste the e-mail addresses into those programs. Clicking the below links activates Microsoft Outlook or Apple's OSX Mail programs.)
General Contact Information
WGEM-TV
513 Hampshire
Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: 217-228-6600
WGEM Newsroom
V.P./General Manager
Carlos Fernandez
Director of Operations & Engineering
Jim Lawrence
News Director
Chad Mahoney
Radio Operations Manager
Greg Gawronski
Creative Services Manager
Shawn Dickerman
General Sales Manager
Ben Van Ness
National Sales Manger
Don Morehead
Chief Engineer
Brent Clingingsmith
Programming Manager
Terri Stutheit