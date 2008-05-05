Anchor/Producer

Anyone who knows Natalie Will knows she's absolutely, positively not a morning person.

It actually takes three alarms to get her up and moving. One so she can hit snooze, another so she can at least crack her eyelids, then the third to scare her out of bed!

So it seems ironic that she's now part of the WGEM Today crew.

A native of the Tri-States, Natalie graduated from Payson Seymour High School in 1999. From there she decided to chase a journalism degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Natalie started reporting at KOMU-TV and KBIA radio in Columbia, Missouri while in college.

She first worked at WGEM-TV as an reporter intern during the summer of 2003. It was in July of 2004 that she officially returned home to the Tri-States and WGEM-TV as a reporter.

Since then, Natalie says she has been blessed to report in front of her hometown crowd.

Natalie began anchoring WGEM News Weekend Edition in September 2005 and moved to WGEM News Today in May of 2006 and also anchors WGEM News at Noon.

When not busy at work she loves to spend time with her family and friends. She also enjoys a good book and hitting the stores to find that perfect bargain. From time to time Natalie also likes dabbling both in the kitchen and the garden...although she admits neither is a strong point.

Natalie says she is truly excited to set those alarm clocks to wake up with you on WGEM News Today.

Please feel free to email Natalie at nwill@wgem.com with any suggestions, story ideas, or just to say hello.