Hospital Report

BIRTHS:

Monday, June 26

(Blessing Hospital)

Chris and Amy Enroth of Macomb.. boy

Heaven Ditto of Quincy.. boy

Tony and Ashley Foster of Nebo.. boy

Gary and Mia Meacher of Quincy.. boy

Louie Bendenbender and Brittany Kennedy of Mt. Sterling.. boy

Matthew and Kendra Woodworth of Ursa.. girl

Jordan Delonjay and Kaley Reno of Quincy.. boy

Bryce Carter and Morgan Cookson of Quincy.. girl

Caleb Altgilbers and Hayley Hull of Quincy.. girl

Zachery Edwards and Shyann Summers of Quincy.. boy

Dantez Lewis and Amy Smith of Des Moines and Poplar Bluff.. girl



(Hannibal Regional Hospital)

Karianne Edwards and Jackie Barlow II of Hannibal.. girl

Emily and Shawn Mickels of Hannibal.. boy

Amanda and Brent Sorenson of Canton.. girl

Heather and Shawn Tompkins of Hannibal.. boy

Abbie and Kurtis Hurley of Bowling Green.. boy



Friday, June 23

(Blessing Hospital)

Anthony and Lisa Hunziker of Kahoka.. girl

Adam Sparks and Emilee Manley of Ewing.. boy

Tyler Dieterle and Erica Koehn of Fowler.. boy

Jacob and Kyleen Hollensteiner of Quincy.. girl



DEATHS

Monday, June 26

Louise Rockhold, 90, of Alexandria died June 24 in her home. Vigen Funeral Home.

James "Jim"Douglas White, 66, of Hannibal died June 23 in his home. James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

Ronda Joan Leezer, 57, of Quincy died June 23 at Blessing Hospital. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Charles C. Moser, 94, of Hannibal died June 23 at Beth Haven Nursing Home. James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

Gary W. Hopkins, 60, of Thorton Colorado died June 21 in his home. Zehender Robinson Cookson Funeral Home.

Kevin Dale Schawitsch, 56, of Payson died June 22 in his home. Zehender Robison Cookson Funeral Home.



Friday, June 23rd

Rebecca June Powers Stolte, 60, of Hannibal died June 21 at Levering Regional Healthcare Center in Hannibal. James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

Eugene Holler, 81, of Quincy died June 21 at the Timberpoint Nursing Home in Camp Point. Zehender Robinson Cookson Funeral Home.

Carol Lorraine Freemen, 60, of Quincy died June 22 in her home. Arnold's Funeral Home.

Dorothy L. Bichsel, 75, of Quincy died June 21 in Sunset Home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.