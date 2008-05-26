Hospital Report

BIRTHS:
Monday, June 26
(Blessing Hospital)
Chris and Amy Enroth of Macomb.. boy
Heaven Ditto of Quincy.. boy
Tony and Ashley Foster of Nebo.. boy
Gary and Mia Meacher of Quincy.. boy
Louie Bendenbender and Brittany Kennedy of Mt. Sterling.. boy
Matthew and Kendra Woodworth of Ursa.. girl
Jordan Delonjay and Kaley Reno of Quincy.. boy
Bryce Carter and Morgan Cookson of Quincy.. girl
Caleb Altgilbers and Hayley Hull of Quincy.. girl
Zachery Edwards and Shyann Summers of Quincy.. boy
Dantez Lewis and Amy Smith of Des Moines and Poplar Bluff.. girl
(Hannibal Regional Hospital)
Karianne Edwards and Jackie Barlow II of Hannibal.. girl
Emily and Shawn Mickels of Hannibal.. boy
Amanda and Brent Sorenson of Canton.. girl
Heather and Shawn Tompkins of Hannibal.. boy
Abbie and Kurtis Hurley of Bowling Green.. boy
Friday, June 23
(Blessing Hospital)
Anthony and Lisa Hunziker of Kahoka.. girl
Adam Sparks and Emilee Manley of Ewing.. boy
Tyler Dieterle and Erica Koehn of Fowler.. boy
Jacob and Kyleen Hollensteiner of Quincy.. girl
DEATHS
Monday, June 26
Louise Rockhold, 90, of Alexandria died June 24 in her home. Vigen Funeral Home.
James "Jim"Douglas White, 66, of Hannibal died June 23 in his home. James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Ronda Joan Leezer, 57, of Quincy died June 23 at Blessing Hospital. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
Charles C. Moser, 94, of Hannibal died June 23 at Beth Haven Nursing Home. James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Gary W. Hopkins, 60, of Thorton Colorado died June 21 in his home. Zehender Robinson Cookson Funeral Home.
Kevin Dale Schawitsch, 56, of Payson died June 22 in his home. Zehender Robison Cookson Funeral Home.
Friday, June 23rd
Rebecca June Powers Stolte, 60, of Hannibal died June 21 at Levering Regional Healthcare Center in Hannibal. James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Eugene Holler, 81, of Quincy died June 21 at the Timberpoint Nursing Home in Camp Point. Zehender Robinson Cookson Funeral Home.
Carol Lorraine Freemen, 60, of Quincy died June 22 in her home. Arnold's Funeral Home.
Dorothy L. Bichsel, 75, of Quincy died June 21 in Sunset Home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
