WGEM's history and future

WGEM entered the broadcasting field in 1947 with Quincy's first commercial FM station. The following year, Quincy Newspapers, Inc. (QNI), purchased Quincy Broadcasting Company to operate WGEM, the Gem City's second AM station.

In 1953, QNI launched WGEM-TV, the first television station in Quincy and the company's flagship station with studios located on Hampshire Street in downtown Quincy. WGEM has always been affiliated with the NBC television network. Over the years it has received numerous awards from local, state and national organizations for its consistent leadership in the areas of news, weather, and sports plus its support of events that promote and enhance the communities it serves.

WGEM signal reaches 27 counties in the 3-state region (Quincy, IL - Hannibal, Mo - Keokuk, IA) with our digital signal (10.1). The station also provides programming from the CW network on its second digital channel (10.2) known on-air as the "Tri-States' CW" and the area's FOX affiliate on its third digital channel (10.3) known on-air as WGEM FOX.

In August 2012, WGEM-TV launched its first high definition local newscast. All live newscasts are now broadcast in high definition.

WGEM's commitment to the people and the communities it serves throughout the Tri-States has been a constant theme throughout its many years of operation. It is also one of the few and longest operating locally owned-and-operated television stations in the country that has retained the same call letters, owner, channel number and primary network affiliation throughout its history. WGEM is part of the Quincy Media, Inc. family.