Amy Carothers

Thanks for checking out WGEM.com. If you are clicking on this, you either know me or are looking to contact the WGEM Marketing team….and you're in the right place!!!

I was born and raised in Hancock County and then moved to Big Sky Country. I graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelors in Business Technology and minors in Business Management and Marketing and then headed straight back to my hometown in Illinois. I enjoy working with the many businesses, large and small, that seek to market their local businesses. I believe that the challenges that businesses face can often be overcome with the opportunities that good marketing can provide.

I plant my roots here in WGEM's hometown, Quincy, with my two young daughters, one son and husband Keith. When I'm not working with local businesses, I spend most of my time following my husband's basketball team, the Unity Mustangs. When our family is not at a ballgame, they can be found in the backyard or at the nearest roller coaster & Water Park.