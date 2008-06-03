Jane Rollison

Jane is the Senior Marketing Consultant for WGEM, where she is proud to have recently celebrated her 30th anniversary. Jane's passion for helping businesses grow their customer base at every level has been vital to her successful career in advertising sales, as has her always-personable demeanor.

Jane, a Quincy native, graduated from Quincy Notre Dame and then went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She later lived abroad, in Germany, but eventually returned to her beloved hometown, where her family has been rooted for more than a century. She regularly involves herself in the local community and has previously served as the Financial Division Chairman of the United Way.

Both of Jane's two sons currently live in New York City, and when she is not out visiting them, she enjoys attending the theatre, practicing yoga and reading the latest Nicholas Sparks novel.