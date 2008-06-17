Dickerson, Lovelace Return to School Board; Mays and Bemis also Win Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 11:21 PM EST Updated:

While Tom Dickerson and Curtis Lovelace will return to the Quincy School Board, they will not be joined by the other two candidates endorsed by the Kids First Coalition.



Jeff Mays and Glenn Bemis, who campaigned on tackling finances and student achievement, have also been voted in as members of the Quincy School Board.



Dickerson and Lovelace were the top vote-getters. They told the Quincy Herald-Whig they look forward to addressing the district's challenges with a spirit of cooperation.



Dickerson took 14.71 percent of the vote, with Lovelace taking 14.28. Mays took 12.57 percent and Bemis 11.81. Connie Taylor took 11.7 percent, followed by Vicki Blackwell with 10.35, Chris Bunch with 8.75, Denette Kuhlman with 8.73, and Otis Pleasant with 6.9 percent



Taylor and Blackwell were also endorsed by the Kids First Coalition, a community organization which works with the Quincy Federation of Teachers.



Incumbent 3rd Ward Alderman Paul Havermale also won re-election Tuesday with a 630 to 483 victory over challenger John Douglas.



Havermale, a 41-year-old Republican, is finishing his first four-year term in office. Douglas, a Democrat, was making his first bid for public office.



Douglas is a patrol sergeant for the Quincy Police Department who plans to retire May 1 after a 28-year career with the QPD.



Havermale is the general manager of Alarm Systems Inc. and Answer Quincy.



Voters in Tuesday's election overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to incorporate the Village of Ewbanks.



Supporters said the measure would have given residents of the proposed village a way to control their destiny with land use regulation, but opponents said the proposal offered more questions than answers.



Plans to build a proposed ethanol plant just to the south of the proposed village in Ellington Township spurred residents to try to protect their quality of life and the investment made in their homes and property.