Lovelace to Stay on School Board Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 11:21 PM EST

Quincy school board member Curtis Lovelace says he will remain on the board and fulfill his term.







Lovelace announced his intent to resign at the end of the year back in September for family reasons.







Board president Tom Dickerson says Lovelace is an exceptional board member and supports his decision to remain on the board.







Lovelace says he has a renewed focus on the future of the school district.



He's been on the board for eight years, including two years as president.



His term expires in April of 2009.







In a statement rescinding his resignation, Lovelace said "there are those on the board who are not interested in the education of children."







Many recent votes on the tort fund and tax levy have been decided by a 4-to-3 margin.