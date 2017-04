Radio Sports Schedule

AM games broadcast on ESPN AM 1440 & FM 98.9. FM games broadcast on News/Talk 105. Games joined in progress (indicated by 'JIP') will begin after the completion of prior programming. Game times and schedule are subject to change. Local games and select seasonal programming are also streamed live online.

WED 3/29/2017 7:00 PM Cardinals Baseball FM Hot Stove League Show (finale) THU 3/30/2017 6:30 PM Bulls Basketball AM Bulls vs. Cavaliers SAT 4/1/2017 3:30 PM Bulls Basketball AM Bulls vs. Hawks SUN 4/2/2017 7:00 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs @ Cardinals (regular season opener) SUN 4/2/2017 6:05 PM Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals vs. Cubs (regular season opener) TUE 4/4/2017 6:40 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs @ Cardinals TUE 4/4/2017 6:20 PM Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals vs. Cubs WED 4/5/2017 12:10 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs @ Cardinals WED 4/5/2017 11:50 AM Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals vs. Cubs THU 4/6/2017 5:30 PM Bulls Basketball AM Bulls @ 76ers FRI 4/7/2017 6:20 PM Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals vs. Reds FRI 4/7/2017 6:35 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs @ Brewers SAT 4/8/2017 12:20 PM Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals vs. Reds SAT 4/8/2017 5:35 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs @ Brewers SUN 4/9/2017 12:20 PM Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals vs. Reds SUN 4/9/2017 12:35 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs @ Brewers SUN 4/9/2017 6:00 PM AM MLB--Marlins @ Mets MON 4/10/2017 5:10 PM Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals @ Nationals MON 4/10/2017 6:30 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs vs. Dodgers TUE 4/11/2017 5:10 PM Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals @ Nationals WED 4/12/2017 2:10 PM Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals @ Nationals WED 4/12/2017 6:30 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs vs. Dodgers THU 4/13/2017 12:45 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs vs. Dodgers FRI 4/14/2017 12:45 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs vs. Pirates FRI 4/14/2017 5:10 PM Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals @ Yankees SAT 4/15/2017 12:45 PM Cubs Baseball AM Cubs vs. Pirates SAT 4/15/2017 TBA Cardinals Baseball FM Cardinals @ Yankees