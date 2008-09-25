WGEM Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Have a question about WGEM? We've got answers.

How do I submit a story idea for news coverage?

Email is the best choice for scheduled events. Send your information to news@wgem.com. Please remember to include contact information, time, date and place in your e-mail. If you see news happen, call the WGEM newsroom at (217) 228-6655. You can also send your cell phone pictures to news@wgem.com.

How do I get a copy of a story that aired on WGEM?

Simple. Find the WGEM Video Request tab at the top of this page. Click that and you'll see the form you'll need to fill out and the details about the process. (Adobe Acrobat Reader is required to see the form.)

How do I submit an item to the WGEM.com Community Calendar?

Click on the Community tab at the top of this page and fill out the form listed beside the calendar. If you are looking for news coverage of your event, please contact the newsroom directly.

How do I submit a birthday or anniversary to be read on WGEM News Today?

You can e-mail birthdays@wgem.com with your birthday or anniversary notice.

How do I buy commercial time on WGEM, WGEM Radio, or advertising on WGEM.com?

Our Account Executives would be happy to help you. E-mail Ben Van Ness, or call (217) 228-6611.

How can I write the stars of my favorite NBC shows?

You can send mail to the stars of NBC prime time comedies and dramas by addressing your envelope to the star, c/o NBC, 2000 West Alameda, Burbank, CA 91523. For NBC news anchors, stars of Late Night and Saturday Night Live, write to them in care of NBC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10012.



I've got a question about WGEM that should be on the list. How can I ask it?

Click here to send an email to our Internet Director. We may post the answer in this FAQ if the question comes up enough.