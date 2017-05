Do you want to see the inner workings of The Tri-States News Leader? Then sign up your group today for a tour of the WGEM offices! WGEM offers tours to the community Tuesday through Thursday, at either 9 a.m. or at 1 p.m. Tours are booked on a first-come, first-served basis and are by reservation only.

The following rules apply:

Group limit - 12 people maximum per group and a minimum of five.

We do not offer individual tours, only groups.

Age limit: third grade age and older.

Tours are typically 20-30 minutes long.

