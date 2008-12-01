Toys For Tots Drop-off Locations - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Toys For Tots Drop-off Locations

Donations for the Toys for Tots Drive are being accepted now.

Collection bins for toys are located at the following locations:

Quincy

  • Gem City Ford 
  • Pepsi main office 
  • WGEM Studio main office 
  • Quincy Mall 
  • ShopKo 
  • Premier Diva 
  • O’Sheas Bar  
  • 5 Below 
  • Menards 
  • Wal Mart 
  • FedEx Freight: 6000 Gardner Expressway Quincy 
  • Family Dollar: 12th & Harrison and 6th & Broadway 
  • Dollar General 12th Street 
  • Farm & Home Store 
  • Papa Murphy’s Pizza 
  • Little Caesar’s Pizza  
  • Title Max 2535 Broadway 
  • TCBY  
  • Going Bonkers 
  • Tangerine Bowl 
  • Adams Point: 213 N. 48th St 
  • Clarity Healthcare: 2nd floor, 639 York St, Qcy Senior Center 
  • Members 1st Community Credit Union: 24th & Broadway and 24th & Cedar 
  • Illinois Veterans Home: Personnel/Coffee shop (Smith Hall) and Veterans Service Office 

Adams County

  • Farmers Bank of Liberty, Liberty IL, Payson IL, Barry IL, Quincy, IL
  • Adams Electric Cooperative, 700 E Wood, Camp Point IL

Pittsfield

  •  Wal-Mart
    • 151 Shetland Dr, Pittsfield, IL 62363
  • Farm and Home
    • 1343 W Washington St, Pittsfield, IL 62363
  • The Moose Lodge
    • 109 W Washington St, Pittsfield, IL 62363
  • Hog Daddy’s BBQ
    • 205 N Madison St, Pittsfield, IL 62363
  • Pikeland Community School
    • 601 Piper Ln, Pittsfield, IL 62363
  • Pittsfield Griggsville Vet Clinic 
    • 1258 W Washington St, Pittsfield, IL 62363

Griggsville

  • Dollar General
    • 415 S Wall St, Griggsville, IL 62363

Pleasant Hill 

  • Pleasant Hill High School
    • 501 West Quincy Street, Pleasant Hill, IL 62366
  • Central State Bank
    • 701 West Quincy Street, Pleasant Hill, IL 62366 

New Canton

  • The Copperhead Tavern
    • 24266 IL-96, New Canton, IL 62356
  • Goobies Tavern
    • 1901 Main St, New Canton, IL 62356

Kinderhook 

  • Western Junior High School
    • 300 Chaney St, Kinderhook, IL 62345
  • Central State Bank
    • 175 Quincy St, Kinderhook, IL 62345

Hull

  • School House Café
    • 215 Elm St, Hull, IL 62343

Barry

  • Quincy Medical Group
    • 868 Mortimer St, Barry, IL 62312
  • Dollar General
    • 35 Kendall Avenue, Barry, IL 62312
  • The Red Lantern
    • 745 Mortimer St, Barry, IL 62312

Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated and checks may be mailed to:

Toys for Tots

c/o Steve Lindsay

421 Scenic Drive

Quincy, Ill. 62301

