Toys For Tots Drop-off Locations

Donations for the Toys for Tots Drive are being accepted now.

Collection bins for toys are located at the following locations:

Quincy

Gem City Ford

Pepsi main office

WGEM Studio main office

Quincy Mall

ShopKo

Premier Diva

O’Sheas Bar

5 Below

Menards

Wal Mart

FedEx Freight: 6000 Gardner Expressway Quincy

Family Dollar: 12th & Harrison and 6th & Broadway

Dollar General 12th Street

Farm & Home Store

Papa Murphy’s Pizza

Little Caesar’s Pizza

Title Max 2535 Broadway

TCBY

Going Bonkers

Tangerine Bowl

Adams Point: 213 N. 48th St

Clarity Healthcare: 2nd floor, 639 York St, Qcy Senior Center

Members 1st Community Credit Union: 24th & Broadway and 24th & Cedar

Illinois Veterans Home: Personnel/Coffee shop (Smith Hall) and Veterans Service Office

Adams County

Farmers Bank of Liberty, Liberty IL, Payson IL, Barry IL, Quincy, IL

Adams Electric Cooperative, 700 E Wood, Camp Point IL

Pittsfield

Wal-Mart 151 Shetland Dr, Pittsfield, IL 62363

Farm and Home 1343 W Washington St, Pittsfield, IL 62363

The Moose Lodge 109 W Washington St, Pittsfield, IL 62363

Hog Daddy’s BBQ 205 N Madison St, Pittsfield, IL 62363

Pikeland Community School 601 Piper Ln, Pittsfield, IL 62363

Pittsfield Griggsville Vet Clinic 1258 W Washington St, Pittsfield, IL 62363



Griggsville

Dollar General 415 S Wall St, Griggsville, IL 62363



Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill High School 501 West Quincy Street, Pleasant Hill, IL 62366

Central State Bank 701 West Quincy Street, Pleasant Hill, IL 62366



New Canton

The Copperhead Tavern 24266 IL-96, New Canton, IL 62356

Goobies Tavern 1901 Main St, New Canton, IL 62356



Kinderhook

Western Junior High School 300 Chaney St, Kinderhook, IL 62345

Central State Bank 175 Quincy St, Kinderhook, IL 62345



Hull

School House Café 215 Elm St, Hull, IL 62343



Barry

Quincy Medical Group 868 Mortimer St, Barry, IL 62312

Dollar General 35 Kendall Avenue, Barry, IL 62312

The Red Lantern 745 Mortimer St, Barry, IL 62312



Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated and checks may be mailed to:

Toys for Tots

c/o Steve Lindsay

421 Scenic Drive

Quincy, Ill. 62301