For Peoria Democrat Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, the Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair Act is personal; she and other colleagues have faced consequences from their natural hair before.
Utilities director Jeffrey Conte said Wednesday the number of people participating in the recycling program has dwindled down to about a third of residents due to the recent changes in the program’s pricing.
Quincy Public Schools are moving forward with plans to consolidate its transportation facilities in the same location after the school board voted to approve a contingency contract to buy K&L Arena Wednesday night.
When a fire rages in a small community, volunteers are often the only people available to help. As less and less volunteers are available, representatives form the Illinois Firefighter’s Association call the shortage a “public health crisis.”
We have been talking about the potential for some wet snow. It's not a slam dunk for snow. This could just be a very cold rain but we are seeing more model data line up throwing down some non accumulating snow.
Quincy Police reported Wednesday that Samuel Kenwick, 40 of Quincy, had been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his role in the Aug. 31, 2021, robbery of the Mercantile Bank at 440 Maine St. in Quincy.