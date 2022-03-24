Senators push legislation to combat fentanyl epidemic

Opioid deaths in Illinois have increased twentyfold in one decade, and a large part of the deaths have to do with the powerful, lab-made fentanyl.
Fentanyl

News

There are numerous ATMs that handle cryptocurrency across the Tri-States.
Experts warn of cryptocurrency scams

News

A proposed bill that would legalize betting on E-sports in Iowa is a step closer to becoming law.
Proposed bill would legalize esports betting in Iowa

News

Lee County emergency management director Jason Dinnwiddie says severe weather can strike in any...
Lee County officials urge severe weather preparation

TOP HEADLINES

News

Lee County officials urge severe weather preparation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Blake Sammann
Lee County authorities say severe weather can strike anywhere and at any time so people need to know what to do when the weather turns ugly.

News

Fort Madison population growth group holds first meeting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Blake Sammann
The project of adding 1,000 people to Fort Madison over the next four years is officially underway after community members held their first meeting this week.

News

Local experts share savings advice for challenging lawn care season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Local lawn care experts say we’re heading into a challenging year as inflation and supply chain issues are affecting lawn care items from fertilizer to parts.

Weather Forecast

Rain/snow mix this morning for some

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Whitney Williams
Rain showers have been moving through, but they have been on the lighter side. However, with temperatures in the 30s snow will mix in with some of the rain. Not everyone will see this though.

News

CROWN Act looks to protect Black hairstyles from discrimination

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lizzie Seils
For Peoria Democrat Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, the Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair Act is personal; she and other colleagues have faced consequences from their natural hair before.

News

Quincy recycling program could change

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hunter Willis and Makenzi Henderson
Utilities director Jeffrey Conte said Wednesday the number of people participating in the recycling program has dwindled down to about a third of residents due to the recent changes in the program’s pricing.
WGEM Stormtrak Radar
WGEM Stormtrak Radar
FEATURES

LATEST VIDEO

News

Recycling program could change in Quincy with your suggestions

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Quincy organizations want employers, employees to take survey on training needs

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Bella Ease pilot program for people on probation likely to continue

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Quincy School Board to vote on whether to buy K&L Arena for new bus barn

Updated: 22 hours ago

MORE NEWS

News

QPS moves forward with plan to buy K&L Arena for transportation consolidation

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Makenzi Henderson and Hunter Willis
Quincy Public Schools are moving forward with plans to consolidate its transportation facilities in the same location after the school board voted to approve a contingency contract to buy K&L Arena Wednesday night.

News

Illinois House Democrats pass plan to use $2.7B of federal funds to lower unemployment insurance fund debt

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike Miletich
House Democrats passed a plan Wednesday night to appropriate $2.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan toward the unemployment fund to address the current $4.5 billion deficit.

News

Construction on new agricultural education facility almost complete

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Duffy
On Wednesday educators and donors got a sneak peek of the construction progress as a way to wrap up their fundraising drive.

News

Economic groups to survey businesses, employees

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Clare Edlund
The District Economic Development Director Emily Lombardi said it asks whether companies are facing challenges in hiring, retention and employee training.

News

Construction at Quincy Junior High School ahead of schedule

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Duffy
Building Supervisor Ryan Clair said it was originally a four-year-project, but they were able to work faster when students were out of the building due to the pandemic.

News

Bella Ease hopes to renew ACE program

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Clare Edlund
The $50,000 ACE program funded through ARPA pairs people on probation with a Bella Ease mentor.

News

House bill looks to combat ‘dire’ volunteer firefighter shortage

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Lizzie Seils
When a fire rages in a small community, volunteers are often the only people available to help. As less and less volunteers are available, representatives form the Illinois Firefighter’s Association call the shortage a “public health crisis.”

News

Fort Madison police add first ever K9 unit

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Blake Sammann
The department's first ever K9 unit arrived Wednesday, marking a new chapter in the department's history.

News

Missouri lawmakers propose requiring teachers to post lesson plans online

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Marina Silva
This proposal has been met with both support and opposition from different groups.

Weather Forecast

Snow looking more likely

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By Brian Inman
We have been talking about the potential for some wet snow. It's not a slam dunk for snow. This could just be a very cold rain but we are seeing more model data line up throwing down some non accumulating snow.

News

Illinois House Republicans demand action to address crime

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By Mike Miletich
As the clock winds down towards the end of session for Illinois lawmakers, House GOP members say enough hasn’t been done to address rising crime.

National

Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

MORE NEWS

News

Pittsfield man now holds the Missouri paddlefish state record

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Jim Roberts
Jim Dain of Pittsfield, Illinois, now holds the record for catching the largest paddlefish in Missouri.

News

Man arrested in Hannibal after allegedly firing gun from vehicle with toddler inside

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
|
By Jim Roberts
Hannibal Police reported Wednesday the arrest of 23-year-old Jerome Gaston, after he allegedly shot a gun from a vehicle with a toddler inside.

News

Spectrum to double starting internet speeds for NEMO

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jim Roberts
Spectrum announced on Wednesday that it had doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 Mbps in Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties.

News

Quincy man sentenced to five years for Mercantile Bank robbery

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By Jim Roberts
Quincy Police reported Wednesday that Samuel Kenwick, 40 of Quincy, had been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his role in the Aug. 31, 2021, robbery of the Mercantile Bank at 440 Maine St. in Quincy.

News

Illinois bill looks to address mental health professional shortage

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Officials at Transitions of Western Illinois say the request for mental health services has grown since the pandemic, the problem is there isn’t enough licensed professionals to deal with the demand.

Weather Forecast

Gloomy day today. But some sunshine is ahead.

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By Whitney Williams
Scattered showers will continue on and off again through the day. Due to the considerable cloud cover, rain showers, and cooler air filtering in behind the cold front it will be a cooler day.

News

Dot Foods to start shuttle services for Mt. Sterling location

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Charity Bell
Come Monday, March 28 employees struggling to get to work in Mt. Sterling at Dot Foods, will have one less barrier to face. Dot Foods management said they will soon start a shuttle service.

News

Competition could bring more businesses to Brown County

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT
|
By Charity Bell
A new competition in brown County is about to start and area leaders said the goal is to attract new business to the area.

News

Carthage museum set to reopen for season

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Clare Edlund
After its six-month seasonal closure, the Kibbe Hancock County Heritage Museum is set to re-open on April 1.

News

Prisoners could get a chance to earn diplomas under bill headed to Senate floor

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT
|
By Lizzie Seils
A bill moving through the Senate would allow prisoners to finish their high school diplomas while they serve time via remote learning.