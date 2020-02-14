Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

Tylar Richmiller
Jury finds Quincy man guilty of sexual assault
Thomas A. Oakley, 1932-2022
Thomas A. Oakley, force for regional progress, dies
Two arrested after Quincy shots fired incident
Two arrested in connection with Quincy shots fired incident
The New London Fire Chief said the fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Mobile home likely a total loss after fire
More than 700 players are competing in the 25th annual Illinois State Pocket Billiard...
State championship billiards tournament makes Quincy debut

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Jan. 6 committee sets contempt vote for 2 Trump aides
Gray logo
PRNewsWire Disclaimer
GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures
Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement