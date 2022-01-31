Advertisement

Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?

New national survey finds federal lawmakers not acting on BBB could influence how some small business owners vote in the midterm elections.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Democrats in Congress work to revive the Build Back Better Act, some small business owners say they are watching federal lawmakers closely.

Tiara Flynn is the President and CEO of Sumnu Marketing in Las Vegas.

“What small business owners like myself and some of my peers, would like to see is just a continuation of everything that was done in response to the global pandemic,” said Flynn.

According to a new national survey, 62% of small business owners believe policies in the Build Back Better Act would ease inflation issues, and 63% think they would help address employee shortages.

Frank Knapp, Jr. is the Small Business for America’s Future co-chair. Knapp’s group conducted the survey of more than 1,700 small business owners.

“Things that are perennial are healthcare costs, Build Back Better Act has a way of capping many of the prescription drug prices to drive down healthcare costs,” said Knapp.

Knapp said other issues the legislation could help include labor shortages and child care costs.

Lawmakers say legislation in the failed Build Back Better Act would have prevented “nearly all families of four earning up to $300,000 from paying more than seven percent of their income on child care.”

The child care proposal was part of the Education and Labor Committee’s portion of the Build Back Better Act. The committee is unclear how a revised version of the legislation will have an impact.

But, Flynn said if lawmakers fail to act on the legislation, it could influence her vote in the midterm elections.

“If Congress feels like that isn’t the answer specifically, then we just want to know as small business owners what is,” said Flynn.

When a revised version of the Build Back Better Act will be ready for lawmakers to vote on remains unclear.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories
First comes the rain, then the snow storm ramps up later on
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration Tuesday and activated about 130...
Pritzker issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm
Pritzker to offer relief on gas, groceries, property taxes
Winter weather will develop beginning Tuesday night
Heavy Snow Looks Likely

Latest News

Illinois statehouse proposal looks to halt gas rate increase
DCFS went in front of House members today after several children were found to be left in...
DCFS stands before House committee on child placement, worker safety issues
The door to the Legislative Inspector General's office. The position has been vacant since...
GOP state senators continue call for ethics reform
A new proposal from downstate legislators would reinstate the death penalty for those convicted...
Sen. Darren Bailey proposes bill to execute those convicted of killing police officers
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
Planned Parenthood resource center for out-of-state patients opens near Missouri border