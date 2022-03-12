The Liberty Eagles bring home second-place trophy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Eagles battled all the way to the end and are bringing a second-place trophy back to the Nest after falling to Yorkville Christian 54 to 41.

The Liberty Eagles came soaring into the State Championship game flying high after taking down Scales Mound 75-41. Devin Klauser paved the way for the red and white with 24 points, and right behind him was Breiton Klingele with 17. The Liberty duo was in the spotlight once again on Saturday, with all the chips on the table, looking to lockup their first State Title in program history.

In the first half, it was a back and fourth battle. Logan Robbins was magnificent on the defensive end. He held Yorkville Christians Jaden Schutt to only 5 points in the first half, and he also got it done on the offensive end. He had a crucial three to give his team the lead in the first quarter, and finished the first half with 7 points.

Yorkville Christian came out aggressive in the second half and after the Duke recruit would drive the baseline and get the dunk near the end of the third quarter, Yorkville would take the lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, Liberty would keep battling and make it a seven point game late, but Yorkville would hit their free throws down the stretch allowing the Mustangs to win by 13.

The Eagles finish the season at 30-6 and with the second place victory have a the highest placing finish in the program’s history.

