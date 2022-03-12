St. Francis Solanus students hold fundraiser for Great River Honor Flight

QUINCY (WGEM) - Great River Honor Flight members met with students from St. Francis Solanus School on Friday to talk about the program and to receive a donation from the students.

The students at St. Francis held a fundraiser during Catholic School Week in February.

Participants wore red, white and blue and donated pennies to Honor Flight. The pennies added up to $550.

Great River Honor Flights are to resume later this year.

