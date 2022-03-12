Advertisement

St. Francis Solanus students hold fundraiser for Great River Honor Flight

WGEM News at Six
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Great River Honor Flight members met with students from St. Francis Solanus School on Friday to talk about the program and to receive a donation from the students.

The students at St. Francis held a fundraiser during Catholic School Week in February.

Participants wore red, white and blue and donated pennies to Honor Flight. The pennies added up to $550.

Great River Honor Flights are to resume later this year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James S Carel
Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun
Woman with dementia injured
Woman with dementia injured in traffic incident
Holiday Inn
Quincy Holiday Inn kitchen catches fire
Tractor Pulling Event
Hundreds sign up for the first Tri-State Winter Warm-Up
Liberty Eagles 2nd Place
The Liberty Eagles bring home second-place trophy

Latest News

QPS Prepares for Free Lunch Waiver to End
QPS prepares for free lunch waiver to end
Organizers said they had the biggest attendance than any other year with 210 sign-ups, compared...
Kelly’s annual Fun Run sees big increase in turnout
Even with rising gas prices, visitors from around the country traveled to the 12th annual...
Hannibal Chocolate Extravaganza turnout increased despite higher gas prices
James S Carel
Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun
2022 Fun Run brings more people
Kelly’s annual Fun Run sees big increase in turnout