Feeling Like Spring this Last Week of Winter

Temperatures Sunday afternoon skyrocketed compared to the frigid weather that spread across the Midwest on Saturday. In some locations, temperatures rose as much as 30 to 40 degrees higher Sunday versus Saturday. This is only the beginning of the ongoing warming trend.

This week is the last official week of winter, as spring begins with the spring equinox coming up on Sunday the 20th. Despite it being the last week of winter, most of the week will in fact feel like spring. Temps will climb into the low 60′s Monday and Tuesday, and rise into the upper 60′s by midweek. Most of the week looks dry as well, despite the chance for a few sprinkles Monday night. The next best chance of rain will be Thursday night into Friday.

