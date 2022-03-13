Advertisement

Quincy Holiday Inn kitchen catches fire

Holiday Inn
Holiday Inn
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire call early Sunday morning at the Holiday Inn in Quincy of a fire in the kitchen.

According to QFD Assistant Fire Chief Scott Lacey the firefighters arrived on scene and put out the fire quickly.

Lacey reported there were no injuries involved with the fire.

According to Lacey the fire was caused by some hot towels in a confined space.

Lacey said there is minimal damage.

