Hundreds sign up for the first Tri-State Winter Warm-Up

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The first Tri-State Winter Warm-Up at the Twisted-W Arena took place on Saturday. The event raised money for a locally-based club, the Heartland Garden Tractor Pullers.

The event held tractor-pulling classes for kids and adults.

Volunteer Mark Neil said the idea is to have fun warming up tractors ahead of season.

“Kids enjoy it,” Neil said. “And we like to do something in the community. Just bring stuff like this, in this area here, because it’s always everywhere else and not here. And everybody’s having a good time.”

Neil said more than 240 tractor pullers from different states registered for the event. He said with a success like this one, they hope to make it an annual event.

