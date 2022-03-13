Advertisement

Kelly’s annual Fun Run sees big increase in turnout

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Springing forward an hour Sunday with Daylight Saving Time didn’t stop runners from participating in the annual Tri-State event, Kelly’s Fun Run, an event to raise money for Quincy’s YMCA.

Organizers said they had the biggest attendance than any other year with 210 sign-ups, compared to 2021 with around 170 sign-ups. They said because of this, they’ve likely raised more money this year as well.

“The money raised today is going to go to our programs,” said YMCA Membership and Marketing Manager Kayla Houchin. “So, it’s to help do a little bit of everything. One of the main things is for our youth sports.”

Houchin said to make the run more fun, organizers emphasized the costume option for runners this year, giving out awards to the best-dressed. Runners were decked out in green attire, some dressed as leprechauns and other Irish attire ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James S Carel
Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun
Woman with dementia injured
Woman with dementia injured in traffic incident
Holiday Inn
Quincy Holiday Inn kitchen catches fire
Tractor Pulling Event
Hundreds sign up for the first Tri-State Winter Warm-Up
Liberty Eagles 2nd Place
The Liberty Eagles bring home second-place trophy

Latest News

QPS Prepares for Free Lunch Waiver to End
QPS prepares for free lunch waiver to end
Organizers said they had the biggest attendance than any other year with 210 sign-ups, compared...
Kelly’s annual Fun Run sees big increase in turnout
Even with rising gas prices, visitors from around the country traveled to the 12th annual...
Hannibal Chocolate Extravaganza turnout increased despite higher gas prices
James S Carel
Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun