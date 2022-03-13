Kelly’s annual Fun Run sees big increase in turnout

QUINCY (WGEM) - Springing forward an hour Sunday with Daylight Saving Time didn’t stop runners from participating in the annual Tri-State event, Kelly’s Fun Run, an event to raise money for Quincy’s YMCA.

Organizers said they had the biggest attendance than any other year with 210 sign-ups, compared to 2021 with around 170 sign-ups. They said because of this, they’ve likely raised more money this year as well.

“The money raised today is going to go to our programs,” said YMCA Membership and Marketing Manager Kayla Houchin. “So, it’s to help do a little bit of everything. One of the main things is for our youth sports.”

Houchin said to make the run more fun, organizers emphasized the costume option for runners this year, giving out awards to the best-dressed. Runners were decked out in green attire, some dressed as leprechauns and other Irish attire ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

