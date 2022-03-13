Advertisement

Quincy Public Schools ‘Showcase of Excellence’ makes a comeback

By Clare Edlund
Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - A big fundraiser for the Quincy Public Schools Music Department returned on Saturday after it had been on hold for the last two years due to COVID-19.

Quincy Senior High School junior Clara Louthan performed in her choir, Electric Blue Show Choir, on Saturday night for the Showcase of Excellence.

“Usually we have a theme,” Louthan said. “And this year’s theme is COVID in 2020 and getting through that.”

Louthan said it was uplifting to finally be back on stage at the Showcase of Excellence after a two year hiatus.

“It gets pretty lonely or frustrating,” Louthan said. “I don’t do any sports. I do show choir, theatre (and) choir.”

Director of Music Education Todd Petitt and parent volunteers said in 2020, just one night before the last Showcase of Excellence, Governor JB Pritzker issued the “Stay at Home” order for COVID-19.

“It was tough, you know, on the kids,” said parent volunteer, Tanya Mero. “They were very sad, they wanted to you know, be able to perform. Some of them, it was their very first performance and they didn’t get to do it.”

Mero said it’s great to have fundraising events like this and to see smiling faces again.

“It’s just so amazing to do something like this,” Mero said. “But, before you know, I think we took it for granted.”

Petitt said there are plenty of events the music department has planned for the rest of the year. One they’re looking forward to is Octoberfest.

