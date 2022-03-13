Advertisement

Tractors on display in Quincy Town Center

By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Several tractors took on the Quincy Town Center this weekend as part of the 25th Annual North River Old Iron Club Tractor Show.

The tractors came in different shapes, sizes and colors and were on display inside the town center for shoppers to get a look at.

Organizers said the turnout was a bit lower than usual because of the cold, but they still thought it was important to show the historical equipment.

“Just to bring back memories to the older generation that used to drive with them, play with them, and you know, farm with them,” said North River Old Iron Club Vice President Billy Powell.

Powell said over the years people have had a lot of fun bringing the tractors inside and sharing stories with those that come to take a look.

He said they will be showcasing many more tractors this summer at the Marion County Fair.

In the meantime, the show continues at the Quincy Town Center all day Sunday until 5 p.m. when the tractors are pulled out.

You can find out more about the club and the show here.

