Warmer weather on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a frigid Saturday, warmer weather is set to return to the region through the day on Sunday and continuing into much of the upcoming work week.

Overnight Saturday night will still be chilly with mostly clear skies, and low temperatures dipping down into the upper teens to low 20′s, around 10 degrees lower than average. By Sunday afternoon however, temperatures will have climbed as much as 20 to 30 degrees higher, with highs set to climb into the mid 50′s. This brings temperatures back to and slightly above average. Southerly flow across the Midwest will continue Monday and into the work week despite some weak low pressure systems moving through the region Monday night and Tuesday. This Southerly flow will continue the warming trend, with temperatures rising into the 60′s by midweek.

Most of the forecast period looks rather dry, although there may be a few showers Monday night and by the end of the week.

Important Note: Don’t forget that daylight saving time begins Sunday morning. The clocks will turn an hour forward, meaning one less hour of sleep but an later sunset Sunday afternoon. As you change the clocks, don’t forget to test your smoke detectors and weather radios and change batteries if necessary.

