WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 12th, 2022) Liberty Earns 2nd Place After Falling 54-41; Highest Finish In School History; Eagles Nation Welcomed Liberty Boys Basketball Home With Fire Truck Parade And A Packed “Eagles Nest” To Celebrate
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST
High School Basketball
IHSA
Boys
Class 1A State Championship
State Farm Center: Champaign, Illinois
Liberty 41
Yorkville Christian 54
Final
LIB: Cannen Wolf 15 Points
LIB: Devin Klauser 13 Points
LIB: Logan Robbins 7 Points
Eagles Earned 2nd Place In Class 1A
Liberty’s 2nd Place Finish Is The Highest In Program History
College Lacrosse
GLVC
Women’s
Quincy University 12
Missouri Baptist University 11
Final
College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament
Gainbridge Fieldhouse: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indiana 77
(24) Iowa 80
Final
IOWA: Keegan Murray 32 Points
