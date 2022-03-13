Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 12th, 2022) Liberty Earns 2nd Place After Falling 54-41; Highest Finish In School History; Eagles Nation Welcomed Liberty Boys Basketball Home With Fire Truck Parade And A Packed “Eagles Nest” To Celebrate

Liberty Earns 2nd Place And Celebrates
Liberty Earns 2nd Place And Celebrates
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST
High School Basketball

IHSA

Boys

Class 1A State Championship

State Farm Center: Champaign, Illinois

Liberty 41

Yorkville Christian 54

Final

LIB: Cannen Wolf 15 Points

LIB: Devin Klauser 13 Points

LIB: Logan Robbins 7 Points

Eagles Earned 2nd Place In Class 1A

Liberty’s 2nd Place Finish Is The Highest In Program History

College Lacrosse

GLVC

Women’s

Quincy University 12

Missouri Baptist University 11

Final

College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament

Gainbridge Fieldhouse: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana 77

(24) Iowa 80

Final

IOWA: Keegan Murray 32 Points

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

