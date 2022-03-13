Woman with dementia injured in traffic incident

QUINCY (WGEM) - At 4:40p.m. on Saturday, Quincy Police Department responded to a call at 4th and Hampshire about a woman being hit by a car.

According to QPD Sergeant Ryan Witt the woman entered traffic and walked into the side of a moving vehicle.

Police reported the woman has dementia.

Police said the woman was transported to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.

No damage to the vehicle is reported and no citations were given.

