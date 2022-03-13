Advertisement

Woman with dementia injured in traffic incident

By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - At 4:40p.m. on Saturday, Quincy Police Department responded to a call at 4th and Hampshire about a woman being hit by a car.

According to QPD Sergeant Ryan Witt the woman entered traffic and walked into the side of a moving vehicle.

Police reported the woman has dementia.

Police said the woman was transported to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.

No damage to the vehicle is reported and no citations were given.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James S Carel
Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun
Holiday Inn
Quincy Holiday Inn kitchen catches fire
Tractor Pulling Event
Hundreds sign up for the first Tri-State Winter Warm-Up
Liberty Eagles 2nd Place
The Liberty Eagles bring home second-place trophy

Latest News

QPS Prepares for Free Lunch Waiver to End
QPS prepares for free lunch waiver to end
Organizers said they had the biggest attendance than any other year with 210 sign-ups, compared...
Kelly’s annual Fun Run sees big increase in turnout
Even with rising gas prices, visitors from around the country traveled to the 12th annual...
Hannibal Chocolate Extravaganza turnout increased despite higher gas prices
James S Carel
Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun
2022 Fun Run brings more people
Kelly’s annual Fun Run sees big increase in turnout