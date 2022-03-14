Avian Influenza cases confirmed in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) - Concern is rising among some poultry producers as new cases of avian influenza have been confirmed in the Midwest.

The USDA has confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Stoddard, Bates, Jasper and Lawrence counties in Missouri, in Mclean County in Illinois and Taylor County in Iowa.

The discovery of the virus in Iowa even prompted Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to declare a disaster emergency for Taylor County.

The disease is endemic to wild birds across the United States, but it can be deadly to domesticated poultry.

And while no cases have been reported in the Tri-States yet, local veterinarians say now is the time to step up biosecurity measures for both large-scale farms and outback chicken coups.

“Well like with any virus that we deal with in production animal systems, good biosecurity practices will really help mitigate any risks with any viruses. And by biosecurity, I mean implementing things like clean housing, disinfecting on a regular basis or cleaning on a regular basis,” said Dr. Dallas Klauser, veterinarian at Animal Medical Clinic of Quincy.

She said there are numerous different measures that can be taken to limit the spread of disease.

“Quarantining animals before they come into a new facility, ensuring those animals are healthy before they’re turned in with another flock or the rest of the herd. Those things help a lot, also trying to decrease the foot traffic so visitors that maybe come to your operation... keeping that at a minimum,” said Dr. Klauser.

She said she often travels from farm to farm dealing with livestock and large animals, and she thoroughly cleans all of her equipment since biosecurity is vital for the safety of the animals and the industry.

While the disease has spread among some animals, the CDC says the recent confirmations do not currently pose a public health risk to humans and there have been no human cases reported.

If you notice sick or dying birds, you are urged to contact your state veterinarian immediately.

That number is as follows:

Missouri: 573-751-3377

Illinois: 217-782-4944

Iowa: 515-281-5305

You can also call the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service toll-free at 866-536-7593.

The service is authorized to provide indemnity payments to producers for livestock and eggs that must be depopulated due to disease response measures.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.