Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 13, 2022

Send your birthdays to the info on this picture.
Send your birthdays to the info on this picture.(WGEM)
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Camden Gordley

Bentley Niekamp

Ashley Holtschlag

Rachael Stark

Alana Worsen

Logan Smith

Bethanie Beatty

Jim White

Avery Johnson

Gary Liesen

Monte Anderson

Merle Woods

Theresa Mast

Chris Switzer

Jade Anderson

Renee Lotz

Julie Tuley

Joe Beaber

Ava Bastian

Philip Kay

Renee Lotz

Colin Coniglio

Avery Sandman

Kacey Tipton-Dillinger

Gary Liesen

Trevor Wheeler

Jerry Iams

Beth White

ANNIVERSARIES

Lonnie & Judy Tournear

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 14, 2022

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 14, 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 14, 2022

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 11, 2022

Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 11, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 12, 2022

Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 11, 2022

Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 10, 2022

Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 10, 2022

Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 10, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 9, 2022

Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 8, 2022

Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 8, 2022

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 7, 2022

Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 7, 2022