Blessing breaks ground on new Hospitality House

WGEM News at Six
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Blessing Health System took a big step Monday afternoon toward helping more people in need.

Volunteers and community leaders broke ground on the long-sought-after new Hospitality House at the corner of 11th and College in Quincy.

The new facility will serve as a place for families to stay when their loved ones are seeking health care.

It will include eight bedrooms with private bathrooms, conference spaces, laundry facilities and a snack area.

Officials said the old Hospitality House has been a blessing to so many, but they are excited for a newer and larger space to help out more people.

“So now to have a brand new home, that is ADA compliant, and can serve all the guests...we’re excited to have this opportunity and to get to this point today,” said Quincy Hospitality House Board President Jayne Pieper.

She said everyone was thrilled to have the ceremony after all the delays in the last couple of years.

“The pandemic caused some delays and the rising cost of construction, so we were able to lock in and we’re happy to get this project moving forward. It’s been a dream of many people for a very long time so to see the groundbreaking actually happen is awesome,” said Pieper.

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup also took part in the ceremony, and he said adding the new facility will be invaluable to the community and a significant help for people seeking the care that they need.

The house will be named after Teresa Adams, a woman who lost her battle with cancer in 2019 and according to Blessing officials, exemplified hospitality and kindness.

The fundraising campaign has raised nearly $2 million, but is still just shy of their $2.3 million goal.

Those wishing to donate can click here.

Weather permitting, the project should be finished in around six months.

