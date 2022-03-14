Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hamilton Police Department responded to a call at 12:27 a.m. on Saturday for a man at 331 N. 7th St. with a gun.

Police confirmed the initial report that indicated James F. Carel threatened to shoot people at the residence and that the gun had been fired.

According to police, an occupant disarmed Carel and subdued him until officers arrived.

Carel is being held at Hancock County Jail and is being charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. His bond is set at $3 million.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Carthage Police Department, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Reserve assisted the Hamilton Police Department for this arrest.

