Advertisement

Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun

James S Carel
James S Carel(Hamilton Police Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hamilton Police Department responded to a call at 12:27 a.m. on Saturday for a man at 331 N. 7th St. with a gun.

Police confirmed the initial report that indicated James F. Carel threatened to shoot people at the residence and that the gun had been fired.

According to police, an occupant disarmed Carel and subdued him until officers arrived.

Carel is being held at Hancock County Jail and is being charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. His bond is set at $3 million.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Carthage Police Department, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Reserve assisted the Hamilton Police Department for this arrest.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman with dementia injured
Woman with dementia injured in traffic incident
Holiday Inn
Quincy Holiday Inn kitchen catches fire
Tractor Pulling Event
Hundreds sign up for the first Tri-State Winter Warm-Up
Liberty Eagles 2nd Place
The Liberty Eagles bring home second-place trophy

Latest News

QPS Prepares for Free Lunch Waiver to End
QPS prepares for free lunch waiver to end
Organizers said they had the biggest attendance than any other year with 210 sign-ups, compared...
Kelly’s annual Fun Run sees big increase in turnout
Even with rising gas prices, visitors from around the country traveled to the 12th annual...
Hannibal Chocolate Extravaganza turnout increased despite higher gas prices
2022 Fun Run brings more people
Kelly’s annual Fun Run sees big increase in turnout