Hospital Report: March 14, 2022

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Rita A. Knuffman age 96, of rural Liberty, Il died on March 13 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Laura F. Luker, age 79, of Quincy, died on March 12 in Evelyn’s House Hospice in Creve Coeur, MO. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Maureen Florence Fisher, 96, of Quincy, passed away March 9 in Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO after a brief illness. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Michael & Erin Stupavasky of Quincy, IL..Girl

Josh Coulter & Jessica Tuttle of Kahoka,MO... twin Girls

Joel & Emily Dietrich of Quincy,IL...Boy

