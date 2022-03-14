Hospital Report: March 14, 2022
Deaths:
Rita A. Knuffman age 96, of rural Liberty, Il died on March 13 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Laura F. Luker, age 79, of Quincy, died on March 12 in Evelyn’s House Hospice in Creve Coeur, MO. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Maureen Florence Fisher, 96, of Quincy, passed away March 9 in Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO after a brief illness. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Michael & Erin Stupavasky of Quincy, IL..Girl
Josh Coulter & Jessica Tuttle of Kahoka,MO... twin Girls
Joel & Emily Dietrich of Quincy,IL...Boy
