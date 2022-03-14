Jesse Sullivan rounds out governor’s candidates as filing ends

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - One week after candidate hopefuls lined up to be the first name on the ballot, other candidates lined up for the last hour of filing to beat the clock and get a spot at the bottom.

Among those were gubernatorial candidate hopeful Jesse Sullivan. He has had numerous ads for his candidacy on television, touting his military experience and criticizing crime in Chicago. However, he was notably absent last Monday when other governor candidates filed their petitions.

Sullivan is one of the last to file in what is expected to be a contentious race for the Republican governor’s spot. His campaign said that was a part of the plan.

”We weren’t looking for a photo op with Gov. Pritzker,” Sullivan’s running mate Kathleen Murphy said. After speculation that they needed time to collect more signatures, Sullivan said they purposefully waited to be the last name on the ballot.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, State Senator Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine and former legislator Paul Schimpf filed their petitions the week before. Each are lining up to be the one to face Gov. Pritzker in November. A couple, Irvin and Bailey, are backed by wealthy benefactors.

Illinois billionaire Ken Griffin has given Irvin $20 million so far. Richard Uhlein, another wealthy donator, has given one million dollars to Bailey, who said he thinks there will be more donations.

Sullivan is not hurting for funds either. He has received donations in the millions from at least three individuals. One of them has not donated to any other campaign. He has over $9 million available in his campaign account, according to the Illinois Sunshine Database.

“We honestly want to represent the people of Illinois again,” Sullivan said. “We are outsiders to the process of politics. I love Illinois, but I hate our politics.”

Sullivan said he was turning in over 10,000 signatures. The minimum required for a statewide office is 5,000 for Republican or Democratic candidates.

He rounded out the weeklong filing period where over 640 candidates submitted their petitions. Candidates were able to file in either Springfield or Chicago. They have 106 days until the primary on June 28, when voters will decide who the Republican candidate will be.

