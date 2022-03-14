Advertisement

Local McDonald’s to celebrate nurses

McDonald's
McDonald's(Gray)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local McDonald’s Restaurants across the Tri-States announced Monday that they will be celebrating nurses in the area.

This spring Mcdonald’s is launching the first-annual McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse Awards.

Starting Monday, you can nominate your favorite nurses in Hannibal, Keokuk, Quincy, and Pittsfield until April 4.

According to McDonald’s, the awards’ purpose is to honor nurses who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and go above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of in our most challenging times.

“Our local nurses have been through so much the past two years especially battling COVID-19 so we are excited to recognize them through the Outstanding Nurse Awards,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Steve Mast.

10 nominees will be selected for 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Nurses. Those nurses will receive a $200 gift card on behalf of their local McDonald’s restaurant.

Nominations can be submitted here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Child
Missing boy found in Palmyra
James S Carel
Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun
QPS Prepares for Free Lunch Waiver to End
QPS prepares for free lunch waiver to end
Holiday Inn
Quincy Holiday Inn kitchen catches fire
Quincy Medical Group Play of the Week
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of March 13th, 2022

Latest News

The Quincy Fire Committee presented proposed changes to the city’s building and fire code to...
Quincy fire committee presents change to years-old building, fire codes
Other things approved at Quincy City Council
Other things approved at Quincy City Council
Committee looks to update Quincy's fire code
Committee looks to update Quincy's fire code
Quincy Airport plans move forward
Quincy Regional Airport
Fourth phase of Quincy Regional Airport project moves forward