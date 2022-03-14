Local McDonald’s to celebrate nurses

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local McDonald’s Restaurants across the Tri-States announced Monday that they will be celebrating nurses in the area.

This spring Mcdonald’s is launching the first-annual McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse Awards.

Starting Monday, you can nominate your favorite nurses in Hannibal, Keokuk, Quincy, and Pittsfield until April 4.

According to McDonald’s, the awards’ purpose is to honor nurses who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and go above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of in our most challenging times.

“Our local nurses have been through so much the past two years especially battling COVID-19 so we are excited to recognize them through the Outstanding Nurse Awards,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Steve Mast.

10 nominees will be selected for 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Nurses. Those nurses will receive a $200 gift card on behalf of their local McDonald’s restaurant.

Nominations can be submitted here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.