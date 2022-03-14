Maine Street businesses dread another Memorial Bridge closure

QUINCY (WGEM) - Maine Street businesses are reacting to yet another bridge closure.

Rodney Hart with Second String Music at Fifth and Maine streets said business improved for him drastically in the fall when the bridge reopened.

“At least 30 to 40 to 50 percent of people just walking in,” Hart said. “When the bridge closes, that drops dramatically.”

Hart said with another closure on Memorial Bridge he is anticipating the same trauma from last time.

“We’ve made our voices known, our displeasures, to the state of Illinois, to our legislators and it’s fallen on deaf ears,” Hart said. “So it’s just frustrating because it’s out of our hands and there’s nothing we can do about.”

Other businesses along Maine Street say that while they could lose drive-by business once again, the bridge repair needs to be done.

“People want to come down and see, they don’t necessarily have to be driving by to know that we’re here, so we get a lot of repeat business, that kind of thing.”

Second Chance Furniture Antiques and Collectibles is located at 615 Maine St. Owner Jeff Morris said his business thrives from regulars, word of mouth, and tourism. But, he says he may be an exception.

“People want to come down and see,” Morris said. “They don’t necessarily have to be driving by to know that we’re here, so we get a lot of repeat business, that kind of thing.”

Morris said he doesn’t think the closure would adversely affect his business as maybe those closer to the bridge.

“A lot of the traffic unfortunately turns left on Fourth Street,” Morris said. “So we don’t get a lot of that flow by.”

Crews shut down Memorial Bridge late Monday afternoon.

Workers began construction at dawn and took the bridge down to one lane. They eventually closed it completely so crews could finish work that they started last April, but weren’t able to finish before winter set in.

IDOT officials say they’ll work to make the ride smoother as well as paint the bridge, and address other issues.

“Structural repairs, you know, these are are items that people in the bridge office have determined that need to be repaired,” said IDOT construction engineer Kiley Gwaltney. “To keep the adequacy of the bridge up. So we don’t have to post any weight limits or anything like that on the bridge.”

IDOT officials say the $7.2 million project should extend the life of the bridge until it needs to be replaced. The work is scheduled to be done by early August.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.