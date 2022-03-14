Advertisement

Missing boy found in Palmyra

Missing Child
Missing Child(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra Police say a 3-year-old boy who had been reported missing has been found.

The department issued a statement through their Facebook page on Monday evening that a 3-year-old boy went missing in Palmyra about 5:10 p.m.

Police say the boy was found safe after about an hour of searching.

The child went missing from the 300 block of West Church Street.

Police said there is no suspected foul play.

