Palmyra police cracking down on youth seatbelt use

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Police in Northeast Missouri are working to make sure teens are buckling up.

The Palmyra Police Department is stepping up its youth seatbelt enforcement through the end of the month.

Chief Eddie Bogue says 25% of Missouri teens do not buckle up when they’re in a car.

Bogue said in rural areas like Palmyra, they see even fewer teens buckling up

“In rural communities it’s less, and that’s because of the fact that in rural communities more people drive pick-up trucks, people don’t think they need to wear a seatbelt,” Bogue said.

Under Missouri’s Graduated Driver’s License Law, teens are required to wear a seatbelt as it’s a primary offense.

Bogue said officers will be assigned 3- to 4-hour shifts checking for youth seatbelt use around the schools and in the community from March 15-31.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.