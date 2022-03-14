Plans could move forward for Palmyra revitalization project

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a push to fill empty storefronts and attract more businesses to Palmyra, Missouri.

Mayor Rusty Adrian said there are about 10 downtown buildings sitting vacant, and some storefronts are not in good shape.

The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council proposed a revitalization program to fix that.

The plan is to offer tax breaks and provide financing to businesses looking to move to Palmyra or to ones that are upgrading their buildings.

HREDC President Corey Mehaffy said revitalizing this area will benefit residents.

“Anything that’s known from a special tax perspective or benefit perspective will only happen within those boundaries. So if we put a full set of additional sales tax in as an example, it would only be within the boundaries it would not be citywide. The same thing with the benefits,” Mehaffy said.

Located in downtown Palmyra, the Marion County Library sees many visitors come into the building.

“We are one of the busiest locations on Main Street. We have over 3,500 books checked out a month,” said Treasurer Jerry Trower.

Trower said they could see more visitors if downtown revitalization plans move forward. He said the plan would help out local businesses, as well as attract more residents.

“I think it will. It’ll be like a snowball going down a hill, it’ll pick up. As long as people don’t expect it to happen immediately,” Trower said.

Adrian said the project would give new life to old buildings.

“A lot of the old buildings are old and they probably need to be updated as far as the code is concerned and our building inspector will check each building,” Adrian said.

Right now the plan for the community improvement district includes parts of West Main Cross, Lane, Dickerson, Ross, and Dent Drive around Brown’s Furniture. The City Council is still reworking the district area.

Mehaffy said they’re still working to finalize the program before launching it.

There’s no timeline on when the program would start.

