QPS prepares for free lunch waiver to end

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’re not packing a lunch today because your child gets free meals at school, you may have to start packing again soon. That’s because some students will no longer get free meals, starting next semester.

All QPS students, regardless of income, have been offered free breakfast and lunch thanks to a waiver program through the federal government, but that’s changing.

The program was created during the pandemic. Quincy Public Schools Director of Food Services Jean Kinder says the program saved both parents and the district money.

While the income-based free lunch program will continue, Kinder says the costs can quickly add up for families that no longer qualify.

“Look at a student, a high school student that eats lunch 20 days per month at $3, that’s $60 for one student eating lunch,” Kinder said. “So it doesn’t seem like much, you know, for a day, but over the long haul it’s something you want to really consider especially if you have several kids.”

Kinder says 44% of students in the Quincy Public School District who wouldn’t have qualified for free lunches, will have to pay for lunches again starting in the fall.

She says that also means the district will also lose 25% of their funding for lunches.

“With the pandemic they’ve been giving us an increased level of funding to cover all of the packaging and all the increased food costs,” Kinder said. “But next year they are just completely reverting back regardless of, you ,now, the problems we are having with inflation and food costs.”

Kinder says it’s something families should start planning for now, even though there’s still time for lawmakers to change their minds.

Kinder says Quincy Public Schools is looking for cheaper food options as they try to deal with inflation.

She says they hope to have a plan by the start of the next school year.

