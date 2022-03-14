Spring fever in the air

QUINCY (WGEM) - Although the calendar officially still says winter we have a forecast that is really going to feel like spring. Nearly every day this week temperatures will be running well above what is normal. With Wednesday seeing temperatures that could possibly top out near 70. We do start an active weather pattern when we get into the latter half of the week. We bring in the potential for some rain on Thursday. Then rain becomes more likely on Friday as the system slips across the area out of the southwest running to the northeast. We could be in for a pretty decent soaker Friday. This is not a classic spring type storm, it is more of a winter type storm set up. With that in mind there are a couple of forecast models that do show the potential for a little bit of wintry precipitation Friday night. But the temperatures then rebound quickly Saturday with a daytime high temperature up to 60 and Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 60s. A close look at your Saint Patrick’s Day forecast, that is this Thursday, we will have a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures topping out in the mid 60s there is the limited potential for some scattered showers Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. At the tail end of the seven day forecast Is the first day of spring that is set for Sunday and it will feel like spring. We expect high temperatures topping out in the mid 60s with some good sunshine.

